Visionary Solutions demonstrates StreamS video transport stream manager

At the 2012 NAB Show, Visionary Solutions demonstrated its StreamS, a fully integrated video transport stream manager.

The unit enables conversion of transport streams into HLS (HTTP Live Streaming), allowing for the simultaneous distribution of content to hundreds of iPhones, iPads and Android 3.0 devices.

StreamS has a modular architecture. It also manages the transport of multiple MPEG-2 transport streams, with either H.264 or MPEG-2 payload, between sites over the Internet with SMPTE 2022 FEC support. Additionally, it enables multicast and unicast streams to be wrapped up in one robust, bi-directional transport stream.