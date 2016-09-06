Vinten Unveils Vantage Robotic Camera Head

LONDON—Robotic camera support system Vinten has announced its new compact robotic head, the Vinten Vantage. Designed for on-air movement, the Vantage enables moving preset shots, manual control and is camera and lens agnostic.

The Vantage is capable of supporting a range of cameras and both full-servo and manual lenses. Continuous variable speed control and full synchronization of any movement, as well as flexible mounting positioning are also key features. In addition, the Vantage currently works with HD-VRC control, with support for CP4 expected next year. Tally indication display and tracking data for VR and AR applications are also available.

Vinten plans to release the Vantage robotic camera head by the end of 2016.