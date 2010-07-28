Vinten to unveil Vector 750i, Vector 430 heads at IBC2010
Vinten will launch the new Vector 750i and Vector 430 heads at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.
The Vector 750i delivers high precision for virtual and augmented reality in OB and studio applications. The Vector 430 is a compact head with a wide payload range, meeting the needs of production companies working with multiple camera setups.
The Vector 750i is the first encoded pantographic head from Vinten. It incorporates a new intelligence module that features semi-automatic setup, slide plate tracking and kinematic compensation.
The new Vector 430 pan-and-tilt head has a compact, lightweight design that makes it simple to rig, convenient to transport and equally well suited to studio and OB operations. The head has a payload capacity of 22lbs to 95lbs.
See Vinten at IBC Stand 11.F60.
