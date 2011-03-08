Vinten to Launch Vector 75 Head at NAB Show



Vinten, a Vitec Group brand and a global leader in camera supports, will showcase its latest innovative new product at this year’s NAB Show 2011 event in Las Vegas on April 11-14. The new Vector 75 head will debut alongside a collection of Vinten’s multi-award-winning camera support solutions.



The Vector 75 offers the same camera carrying performance as the hugely popular Vector 750, but incorporates the standard LF drag control that helped make its predecessor, the Vector 70. The design, built upon the skeleton of the original Vector 70, now includes a range of standard features that address the pressures of today’s fast-paced and cost-conscious production without compromising any aspect of camera control.



The pantographic balance mechanism, unique to the Vinten Vector range, makes adjustment simple and eliminates the need for time consuming cam changes when altering the camera configuration. This counterbalance mechanism, combined with the Vinten standard LF drag system, provides smooth, precise movement. Prototype trials for the Vector 75 will begin in March and the product will be released in June.



Alongside the Vector 75 will be an extensive selection of Vinten’s popular heads, tripods and pedestals displayed on a variety of different rigs. The range will include the award-winning Vision blue pan and tilt head and tripod system, and the Vision AS range of lightweight pan and tilt heads.



Vinten will partner with Vizrt in a product demonstration on the NAB exhibition floor. There will be an outside broadcast rig set up with the recently launched Vector 430 compact pan-and-tilt head, and the Vector 750i encoded pantographic head.



The Vector 430 received two accolades when it made its debut at last year’s IBC2010 and it has recently been selected by Ravensbourne in the UK as part of the kit for its new state-of-the-art campus in South East London. The Vector 750i, which was developed in collaboration with leading global customers, is the encoded version of the popular Vector 750 and is designed for unsurpassed precision in virtual reality environments, for both outside broadcast and studio applications.



“NAB2011 provides the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our broad spectrum of products, from the unveiling of our brand new Vector 75 head, right through to our established, award winning Vision range. Customers can experience the high quality performance of our products for themselves and can see the equipment in action in a variety of different set ups,” said Peter Harman, Vinten product manager.



The broad range of Vinten products will be on display in booth C6028 in the Central Hall at NAB2011.



