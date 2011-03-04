Vinten Radamec to debut remote pan-and-tilt head

Vinten Radamec will demonstrate the technology of its new Fusion FHR-35 robotic pan-and-tilt head at the 2011 NAB Show. The forthcoming product is a compact, lightweight robotic pan-and-tilt head engineered to support broadcast camera and lens packages up to 35lb. It is specially designed for use in remote locations where the pan-and-tilt head needs to be as unobtrusive as possible, such as legislative buildings, live conferences and houses of worship.

The Fusion FHR-35 incorporates Ethernet technology that enables simple and straight-forward setup in broadcasters’ existing structures. The FHR-35 prototype will be beta-tested at NAB before its release later this year. The product will be shown with the Vinten Radamec Legislative Control System to demonstrate a full system solution giving broadcasters multiuser, multifacility control of cameras, CCU controls, robotic devices and rapid, accurate shot acquisition.

See Vinten Radamec at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C6425.