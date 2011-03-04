Vinten Radamec to debut remote pan-and-tilt head
Vinten Radamec will demonstrate the technology of its new Fusion FHR-35 robotic pan-and-tilt head at the 2011 NAB Show. The forthcoming product is a compact, lightweight robotic pan-and-tilt head engineered to support broadcast camera and lens packages up to 35lb. It is specially designed for use in remote locations where the pan-and-tilt head needs to be as unobtrusive as possible, such as legislative buildings, live conferences and houses of worship.
The Fusion FHR-35 incorporates Ethernet technology that enables simple and straight-forward setup in broadcasters’ existing structures. The FHR-35 prototype will be beta-tested at NAB before its release later this year. The product will be shown with the Vinten Radamec Legislative Control System to demonstrate a full system solution giving broadcasters multiuser, multifacility control of cameras, CCU controls, robotic devices and rapid, accurate shot acquisition.
See Vinten Radamec at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C6425.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox