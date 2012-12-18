Viewpoint Chooses Clear-Com for Truck Communications

Pittsburgh─Viewpoint Production Services has chosen Clear-Com to provide production equipment and services with the Eclipse-Median matrix intercom flexible communications infrastructure for its VPS 36HD outside broadcast production truck.



Viewpoint required an intercom system that was adaptable to each production’s demands. Viewpoint’s crew turned to Clear-Com for an upgrade from its current system MicroMatrix intercom, also originally supplied by Clear-Com, to the Eclipse-Median digital matrix system.



Viewpoint mounted the Eclipse-Median digital matrix system frame within the upper racks of the production truck’s audio room, allowing engineering staff and audio personnel to monitor activities and make any necessary adjustments to the optional interface cards.



The 112-port Eclipse-Median offers more channels to enable multiple groups to converse on separate communication paths. The director and producer use Clear-Com’s ICS-1016 push-button user keypanels, and other staff utilize the ICS-92 panels, which have been configured for graphics, replay and assistant director activities. The V-Series lever key panels are designed for the audio operator and/or engineer in charge positions to talk to or monitor a large number of channels.



Viewpoint staff use the Eclipse configuration software to make changes to the entire Eclipse system, both before and during productions, enhancing productivity because the crew is able to quickly adjust and scale the intercom system for each production.



“The Eclipse-Median is great for mobile productions like those of the Viewpoint production truck,” says James Schaller, Clear-Com’s regional sales manager for northeastern USA.“It was intentionally designed to fit into a compact 6RU rack while offering extensive capabilities and ease of configuration.”



