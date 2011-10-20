Vietnam Television chooses Jampro for large turnkey antenna project

Jampro Antennas has been awarded a major contract from Vietnam Television (VTV) to supply 10 DTV-ready antenna systems to sites located throughout the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as well as facilitate installation and commissioning.

All 10 VTV sites will be equipped with Jampro model JUHD broadband UHF panel antennas, Jampro UHF combiners, Jampro Proline ridged transmission line and related RF components. Each site will be turned over to VTV as a finished, operating and tested turnkey installation.

VTV selected the JUHD antennas because their modular design gives the broadcaster flexibility to configure various elevation patterns so coverage can be customized to suit the topographical challenges of Vietnam and because the antenna's stainless steel construction has proven to be reliable in hot, wet tropical climates. Fiberglass radomes provide additional panel protection.