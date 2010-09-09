VidiGo to unveil VidiGo Live 3D

VidiGo will launch VidiGo Live 3D, a software-based solution that provides an intuitive touch screen and hardware control panel alternative to the traditional gallery for multicamera live productions.

VidiGo Live offers tools such as real-time effects and keying. With the use of interactive Web-enabled graphics, VidiGo Live provides an efficient workflow for a single nontechnical operator to manage the complexity of a multisource live production with ease.

Based on side-by-side techniques, VidiGo developed a full 3-D production suite, including graphics and audio, which resulted in VidiGo Live 3D. VidiGo Live 3D can directly interface with common stereoscopic camera systems or use two separate feeds from two cameras on a rig. By adding depth information to graphics and movies, users can mix between live 3-D images from cameras and traditional 2-D assets to create a real 3-D experience.

See VidiGo at IBC Stand 7.H30.

