Video Clarity Adds Perceptual Test Method

CAMPBELL, CALIF.—Video Clarity announced the release of MOVIE for ClearView, a new perceptual test method for the ClearView line of video quality analyzers. MOVIE, for Motion-based Video Integrity Evaluation, creates a new level of accuracy for measuring video quality because it yields results that Video Clarity says are “closer than ever to human perceptions of video quality.” MOVIE improves accuracy for content originators, broadcast operators, broadcast transmission equipment manufacturers, and consumer electronics manufacturers that use ClearView analyzers to ensure the best viewing experience, operate more efficiently, meet SLAs, and stay in compliance.



Though subjective viewing of video to make final product and network-path quality decisions will never go away, MOVIE for ClearView analyzers gives users in both R&D and network operations departments a new advanced measurement tool that decreases the need for time-consuming, subjective in-house viewing and audience-based quality assessment projects.



The science of predicting human perception of video quality is not 100 percent accurate. The higher the correlation to subjective data sets, the better. MOVIE provides a closer correlation than most available methods because it takes into account the spatial and temporal changes from frame to frame that affect quality. With MOVIE, ClearView systems now include a metric measurement that estimates frame-to-frame effects on quality, thereby addressing a demand for higher accuracy as correlated with well-known subjective data sets that use the recommended ITU-R BT.500 method.