Verimatrix Teams With Amazon Web Services for Cloud-Based Delivery

SAN DIEGO—Verimatrix, which aims to boost network-connected devices and services, has a new partner for cloud-based video delivery, announcing an API integration between its MultiRights OTT multi-DRM security system and Amazon Web Services Media Services. The specific AWS products for this integration are the AWS Elemental MediaConvert and AWS Elemental MediaPackage.

The cloud-based AWS Media Services can ingest, process, package and deliver video content with pay-as-you-go pricing. With this new integration, pay-TV operators, broadcasters and OTT providers can process and deliver video streams for broadcast television and multi-screen devices with the same capabilities as cloud-based solutions.

Using MultiRights OTT, operators can deploy multi-network services with a platform that will accommodate evolving security regimes and business models, while ensuring differentiated multi-screen video services across all device categories, per Verimatrix. The multi-DRM system brings set-top boxes, consumer devices and HTML5 browsers under a unified rights management security umbrella for secure content playback.

Live video workflows combine real-time encoding using AWS Elemental MediaLive and just-in-time packaging, origination and encryption using AWS Elemental MediaPackage with MultiRights OTT. AWS Elemental MediaConvert file-to-file video transcoding service works directly with MultiRights OTT, creating on-demand assets for broadcast and multi-screen delivery. MultiRights OTT can be used on-premises as a virtualized instance hosted in-house by the provider, or via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud hosting and management service. Additional features include optional video watermarking and real-time, cluod-based analytics.