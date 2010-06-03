Vector 3 to showcase Vector MultiPlay, VectorBox at Broadcast Asia

Vector 3 will showcase its Vector MultiPlay multichannel playout solution alongside its VectorBox channel-in-a-box version at the Broadcast Asia exhibition, June 15-18 in Singapore.

Based on IT hardware, Vector MultiPlay incorporates more than 20 years of Vector 3 playout technology, including the full-range of master control room capabilities, integrated effects engine and dynamic channel branding with an integrated universal file format player that supports all SD/HD formats simultaneously

Designed to optimize redundancy management for multichannel broadcasters, the distributed MultiPlay architecture enables engineers to target redundancy and backup priorities, reducing the need for costly server mirroring and improving performance of multi-channel playout.

Modular in design, the advanced MultiPlay product line supports IT-based facilities ensuring scalability and flexibility for future channel and program expansion.