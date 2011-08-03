Vector 3 IBC 2011 preview

Vector 3, a classic name in graphics and playout automation, will be demonstrating the broadcast multichannel solution, Vector MultiPlay, and the all-in-one Vectorbox chassis at IBC 2011.

Designed for hub and spoke playout, Vector MultiPlay provides the hub automation component while Vectorbox plays the spoke.

Highlights of Vector 3 playout technology include: new MAM capabilities for smart integration with fully tapeless workflows; integration with Diva, Xendata and SGI for cart machine management; and a Web-based multichannel viewer with multichannel timeline view.

See Vector 3 at IBC 2011 on stand 7-C01.