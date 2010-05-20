VDS launches Injector module

VDS has launched the Injector, a module for its Cortex platform which provides tools for the interactive scheduling of program content.

Injector works with the VDS Sentinel automation module to provide a Web-enabled scheduling interface for the Harris ADC automation system. The system combines event data from the live automation schedule, offline future traffic files and events scheduled via the Injector user interface in a grid format with configurable time-slot granularity. Built-in intelligence determines the available scheduling times, based on duration of the selected clip, to prevent overlapping events.

Users can customize the Injector scheduling interface in a variety of ways including:

• Determining the layout of the scheduling grid

• Restricting times, days of the week, start and end time of the scheduling day, and specific dates

• Choosing an advance scheduling threshold.