VCC Caller Queue Process Gets U.S. Patent

PALISADES, N.Y.—The Video Call Center has been granted a patent for its caller queue process, which TV shows can use to help manage people calling into TV and video programs via smartphones.

U.S. Patent No. 10,904,386 covers VCC’s technology that manages participants using IP-based video calling from smartphones or other devices in the production of TV shows. This is designed to help TV shows, and other video productions, navigate pre-screened smartphone participants.

The technology is integrated in the VCC product Caller Queue. With it, producers can virtually invite unlimited numbers of viewers from anywhere to participate in live TV production; create a branded, virtual green room to retain guests prior to air, from which they watch the show or sign legal releases; sort, filter and prioritize available video callers; and communicate with callers to screen and prepare them prior to going on-air.

“Anyone can put one video caller on air, but only the VCC makes it possible to manage dozens, even hundreds of participants under all the pressures of live television production,” said VCC CEO Larry Thaler. “The VCC set out to make audience participation as easy and flexible for TV as radio call-in shows have had it for decades. We are delighted that the U.S. patent office recognizes what our broadcast and web customers already know—that the VCC is unique in its understanding of the systems and methods needed to turn billions of smartphones into highly capable production tools that expand creative, financial, and audience engagement options.”

VCC says that TV shows from Discovery Channel, TLC, Food Network and NBCUniversal are already using the technology.

This is the third patent that VCC has been granted.