Utah Scientific to New Router Control Panels at NAB

Utah Scientific Utah-400 Digital Routing Switchers

At the 2012 NAB Show, Utah Scientific will launch the UCP-LC series of control panels for its Utah-400 digital routing switchers. These menu-based router control panels feature high-resolution, full-color LCD displays and buttons for more user-friendly operation in today’s increasingly complex routing environment.



UCP-LC panels offer 16 or 32 buttons in a compact 1RU package and an innovative 3RU panel with touch-screen LCD displays. They’re based on a new, user-definable menu system that provides an open platform for defining all panel functions—from basic operation to sophisticated router management functions—on a panel-by-panel basis.



Utah Scientific will also showcase embedded audio signal processing for Utah-400 routers. The capability stems from new router I/O boards that rely on advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology to perform signal processing. The board can de-serialize and decode a signal into component data streams without compromising the router's operational reliability. So, audio channels are shuffled automatically without an outboard device or manual intervention.



Utah Scientific's Utah-400 routers and UTAH-100/XFD fiber distribution frames are now available for delivery with the award-winning FLEX I/O signal module. By using the FLEX I/O plug-in SFP modules, users can easily reconfigure their systems to implement coax and fiber I/Os on a port-by-port basis as their system requirements change.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Utah Scientific will be at booth N4511.



