Utah Scientific to exhibit flexible routing

At NAB (booth N4511) Utah Scientific will show a new family of I/O boards for its UTAH-400 video routing switchers that allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to the existing analog and digital video (up to 3G) and analog and digital audio options. The company’s routing switchers include the full range of analog, digital and HDTV systems with integrated high-density frame sizes from 8 x 8 to 1056 x 1056 (including the 144 frame in 9RU, 288 frames in 16RU, and 528 frames in 20RU; all with 3G HD capability).

The company will also exhibit new internal squeeze and graphics capabilities for its MC-4000 high-end master control switcher, and preview a new control panel option for the complete family of master control processors. The MC-4000 Digital Master Control Processor is an integrated system for handling the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated, or automation-assisted operating environments.

For Utah Scientific's control systems, NAB will feature a major new release of the U-Con configuration software and R-Man management software. The new systems will be on display with many new features including a sophisticated SNMP-compatible alarm monitoring and management facility.