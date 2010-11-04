Utah Scientific employs new Mindspeed Technologies crosspoint switch

Utah Scientific announced Oct. 26 that it has deployed new high-performance switching from Mindspeed Technologies in its top-of-the-line UTAH-400 288R video router. The router relies on the Mindspeed M21170 crosspoint switch at its core.

The Mindspeed M21170 is a single part that replaces the four interconnected 144x144 crosspoint chips that were previously required to create a 288x288 matrix. Use of the M21170 enables Utah Scientific to simplify router design, resulting in a system that uses less power, generates less heat and operates more reliably.

Able to expand seamlessly from 8x8 to 1152x1152 and beyond, the UTAH-400 series of routers was designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems.