Utah Scientific Debuts UHD-12G Router

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific has unveiled its new digital routing switcher, the UHD-12G. This enterprise-class router allows distribution of a range of SDI video signals, from SD rates up to 2160p60 data rates, in a single-link interconnect, according to Utah Scientific. The company designed the system for live acquisition of UHDTV content by reducing rack space and cables needed for processing 4K signals.

The UHD-12G is compliant with SMPTE ST 2081 and ST 2802 standards for SDI video. The company also says it is compatible with all Utah Scientific products. The product can be controlled by any version of Utah Scientific’s current routing control systems, including the SC-4, SC-40 and SC-400.

Utah Scientific is now shipping the UHD-12G in 32x32, 144x144 and 288x288 frame configurations.