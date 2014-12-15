University Broadcaster Implements Myers’ ProTrack

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. and JACKSON, MISS.—Myers announced the implementation of their ProTrack software platform for JSU-TV. JSU-TV, an affiliate of America One network, is owned by Jackson State University in Jackson. As a fully integrated component of the JSU media facilities’ infrastructure, ProTrack will serve as the hub for managing and controlling all media management activities.



In gaining workflow efficiency, JSU will be able to reduce existing operational costs and take on additional responsibilities without having to add staff. Furthermore, JSU-TV will leverage ProTrack’s sales module, from contracting to invoice, to expand their current advertising and sponsorship activities.



The ProTrack broadcast management system fully integrates into a facility’s infrastructure to serve as the hub for managing media content from sales, traffic, accounting, program management, IT, etc.