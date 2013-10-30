UNC at Charlotte Builds ENG Capability Around Dejero Live+ Platform

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA— The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has created a field electronic newsgathering capability based on Dejero solutions.



Recently, the university deployed a Dejero Live+ VSET 1-U transmitter to capture pregame video for the opening game of the first football season in the school's history. UNC Charlotte has also adopted a Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitter to bring live and recorded video back to the studio from any location on campus or in Charlotte.



“The ENG footage has added an eye-catching new dimension to our video programming, and for the first time we're able to include remote live shots in our broadcasts,” said Craig Berlin, director of broadcast communications for UNC Charlotte. “We use the Dejero Live+ 20/20 transmitter for every shoot that's outside the studio.”



When UNC Charlotte's football team, the 49ers, defeated Campbell University in the school’s first-ever game, a field video crew deployed the Dejero Live+ VSET rack-mount transmitter on the sidelines to record pre- and postgame video, including interviews with coaches and players. The Dejero Live+ VSET used a connection with the university's Ethernet network to transmit the HD video back to the UNC Charlotte studio. In addition, a roaming video crew took the Dejero Live+ 20/20 Transmitter around campus to capture color and B-roll footage of tailgaters, alumni parties and other celebrations. In both instances, the broadcast communications department was able to capture live and recorded shots for packaging into the pre- and postgame shows, which were broadcast on the UNC Charlotte cable channel and streamed to the university’s website.



“We have been very impressed with the Live+ 20/20 Transmitter's ruggedness and portability, and especially with the Dejero adaptive bit rate bonded cellular encoding that combines available networks to ensure reliable, high-bandwidth transmissions,” said Berlin. “This capability was particularly important for our first football game, which drew 20,000 people to the campus and created very high cellular traffic. With the Live+ 20/20 Transmitter, we were able to bond cell signals with available Wi-Fi and Ethernet to ensure a strong, reliable connection and adequate bandwidth for our HD footage.”