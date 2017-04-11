UltraFlix Selects Hybrik for 4K Cloud Transcoding

MOUNTAIN VIEW and SAN JOSE, CALIF.—4K streamer UltraFlix said it selected Hybrik for cloud-based transcoding. UltraFlix noted that its 1,400-title 4K library needed to be transcoded into a variety of bitrates and codecs. By leveraging Hybrik's cloud-based services, UltraFlix said it could rapidly on-board new content, as well as re-encode existing content using newer compression techniques and formulas such as HDR and HEVC.



One common characteristic of streaming is spikes in content flow, particularly for UltraFlix, the company said. When the company makes a new license deal, it needs to ingest hundreds of hours of new content and post it to the UltraFlix network, which runs on a variety of platforms. Hybrik is said to enable “near-infinite scalability at the lowest possible cost by taking advantage of the Amazon Web Services spot market.”