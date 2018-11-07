U.K Film, TV School Relies On NUGEN Software Tools For Audio Education

BEACONSFIELD, U.K.—The National Film and Television School, a leading film, TV and game sound design school in the U.K.,, is relying on NUGEN Audio’s Loudness Toolkit to help educate students and deliver mixes that comply with today’s various output formats, NUGEN announced today.

“We don’t want to distract our students from telling stories, and at the same time we want them to learn how to use the modern tools necessary for their craft and feel at ease with them,” says Jeremy Rodeschini, senior supervising engineer at NFTS.

The toolkit, which includes NUGEN’s VisLM, ISL and LM-Correct, enable NFTS students to gain experience with audio measurement, analysis and correction technology, he said.

“With film soundtracks, the quality of the orchestration can be maximized by having a team focused on the narrative, a team where every member contributes to the story and collaborates while preserving a production’s artistic intent,” said Rodeschini.

Students also use the company’s intuitive software to maintain consistent, compliant loudness for television and online projects, NUGEN said. With the company’s VisLM software, students ensure consistent dialog and hit the appropriate delivery specifications of the TV production.

To adjust their final TV and online mixes, students use NUGEN’s ISL and LM-Correct. ISL’s True Peak limiting ensures their work is True Peak compliant. With LM-Correct, quick check analysis and correction can be performed to fix last-minute mistakes.

“When making mixes for YouTube and other online platforms, we restrict the dynamic range while mixing, which sometimes requires an extra overall boost or attention to make it consistent with the rest of our online deliverables,” says Rodeschini. “LM-Correct can correct these mixes quickly and easily, which is a massive time saver.”

More information is available on the NUGEN website.