TVU’s MediaMind to Showcase AI Tech at 2020 NAB Show

TVU Networks' booth at the 2020 NAB Show will look to show how it is attempting to update the media supply chain with the integration of AI, 5G and remote production technology.

Among the highlights for TVU will be demonstrating its MediaMind supply chain platform that has an AI real-time search engine that can index all media content from the beginning of the video production process. Using voice and object recognition technology, MediaMind can locate and index down to a frame within a live video clip.

The company also has 5G-ready technology it will feature, namely with its portable and rack-mount 1080p60 HD and 4Kp60 HDR transmitters, including the TVU One mobile transmitter with HEVC and patented IS+ technology. The TVU equipment supports true 5G protocol.

A full line of remote production technology will be on hand for NAB Show attendees, specifically TVU’s integrated cloud and IP-based platforms for REMI/At-home applications. This will include the TVU RPS for live, remote, synchronized multicamera production for news and sports that uses a broadcaster’s existing control room and public internet connection; the TVU Anywhere mobile app; the TVU Producer for multicamera, cloud-based live video production from a web browser; and the TVU Timelock for automatically synchronized transmission from multiple remote TVU mobile transmitters to an existing studio.

TVU will exhibit this technology at booth SU4810 throughout the 2020 NAB Show, set for April 18-22 in Las Vegas.