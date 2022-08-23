TVU Partners with Flowics on Graphics Integration

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Flowics, a developer of graphics and interactive content for remote and in-studio production, is partnering with TVU Networks, to provide simpler, more flexible, broadcast-quality instant live graphics from a single interface, the companies announced today.

The companies have integrated Flowics’ remote control interface with TVU Producer, a cloud-based, multicamera live production platform that enables production teams to store and access their production workflows over the internet instead of locally on a computer hard drive. After user verification, the Flowics interface appears as an active window inside TVU Producer.

"This native integration between TVU Producer and Flowics Graphics is a prime example of the continued improvements we're making to this platform," said Rafael Castillo, vice president and general manager for EMEA and Latin America, TVU Networks. "Because the integration is natively run, Flowics Graphics users get to enjoy the same interface they're familiar with. There is zero retraining or downtime. We're thrilled to expand TVU Producer's capabilities with the power and feature set of Flowics Graphics, particularly its streamlined approach of incorporating social media data into live remote production."

With this integration, graphics operators and producers can now control Flowics Graphics directly from the TVU Producer interface, making it possible to create live graphic overlays with Flowics Graphics and insert them into live productions without having to leave the TVU Producer platform, the companies said.

"This integration with TVU Producer is further proof that Flowics Graphics works seamlessly with different platforms and production environments," said Flowics CEO and Founder Gabriel Baños. "Together, we are simplifying how content production teams, whether digital or linear, make live video production from the cloud, controlling both video and graphics sources from a single dashboard that unifies the interfaces of both tools. The integration also gives TVU Producer users new capabilities and graphic options from the TVU Producer interface."