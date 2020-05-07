TVU One Goes 5G

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks announced it is now shipping its flagship TVU One cellular mobile transmitter with an integrated 5G modem.

The company partnered with major commercial network carriers, including South Korea’s KT Corp., and modem module manufacturers like Canada’s Sierra Wireless to find 5G modems for its TVU One HEVC/H.265 1080p HDR and 4K HDR models, it said.

“We are fortunate to be working with the very best partners in developing embedded 5G modems for our TVU One to bring to the industry. From the very beginning, our transmitters were engineered to support 5G, and we’re excited to be able to offer full cellular broadcast transmission capabilities on 5G networks with our flagship TVU One today,” said Matt McEwen, vice president of product management at TVU Networks.

“Despite the challenging circumstances we are all facing, our focus continues to be on supporting our customers and the larger community with business continuity initiatives, and our announcement today is an example of that commitment.”

The 5G-enabled TVU One transmitter is leveraging Sierra Wireless’s 5G EM919x embedded modules. It is capable of sending 70Mb/s over a 5G cellular infrastructure. Larry Zibrik, Sierra Wireless vice president, 5G & embedded broadband, welcomed TVU Networks’ use of the module, saying: “…it’s great to see TVU bring its latest device to market [using the modules].”

In addition to 5G, TVU One transmits simultaneously over aggregate connections from multiple sources, including 3G, 4G, LTE, microwave, satellite, BGAN, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.