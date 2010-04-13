TVU Networks to highlight new TVUPack streaming mobile newsgathering solution
At the 2010 NAB Show, TVU Networks will feature its newly launched TVUPack self-contained content capture and live video streaming solution for transport of mobile newsgathering footage via 3G, 4G, WiMAX and WiFi network connections.
TVUPack delivers HD quality at 5Mb/s by relying on mobile broadband wireless circuit aggregation.
Weighing 13lbs, TVUPack can be used anywhere, including from moving vehicles traveling between skyscrapers, such as in New York City. TVUPack includes solid-state storage to support full-resolution capture of video in the event that an Internet connection is unavailable.
Setup is simple. All that is necessary is to plug in a camera and turn the unit on; no configuration is required. Transmission of footage to the newsroom, live over wireless Internet, can begin while the event is still happening.
See TVU Networks at NAB Show Booth SU9002.
