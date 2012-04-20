TVU Networks integrates wireless contribution system with Sony XDCAM

TVU Networks has announced a new consolidated system that integrates the Sony XDCAM family of cameras and XMPilot, an advanced metadata workflow system, with the TVUPack mobile 3G/4G/LTE wireless uplink system.

The system delivers the ability to broadcast live or transfer video clips from virtually any location while preserving the associated metadata. Sony and TVU showed live demonstrations at NAB 2012.

With this partnership, the fully integrated system extends Sony's XDCAM production workflow to TVUPack's ability to deliver live and store-and-forward video footage. This system improves the speed and efficiency of live production projects.