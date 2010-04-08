T-VIPS showcases TVG450 JPEG2000 video transport at NAB Show

T-VIPS is making the U.S. debut of its TVG450 next-generation video transport solution at the 2010 NAB Show.

The new TVG450 Video Gateway delivers benefits for broadcast contribution, studio-to-studio media exchange, routing, post-production, live event coverage and primary distribution, including JPEG2000 support for 3G HD (1080p).

The T-VIPS TVG450 is the industry’s first JPEG2000 video gateway, based on the latest advances in JPEG2000 compression and IP networking and supporting SD, HD, 3G HD (1080p) and 3D contribution over IP transport networks.

The TVG450 is designed to deliver high density video performance and minimize power consumption. The company is making the U.S. launch of a modular frame solution for the TVG450 allowing six HD channels in 1RU at the 2010 NAB Show.

See T-VIPS at NAB Show booth SU6721.