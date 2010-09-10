TSL upgrades PAM2-3G16 multiformat audio monitor

TSL Professional has significantly upgraded its PAM2-3G16 multistandard, multiformat audio monitor. These include improved loudness measurement capabilities; a user-assignable input matrix for non-SMPTE channel order; lip-sync audio delay capabilities; and improved data reporting.

The PAM2-3G16's new functionality anticipates EBU and ATSC recommendations and gives the user the power to configure their own target and measurement parameters while providing such monitoring and reporting functions as a time-versus-level histogram and over-target alarms.

The new user assign matrix is designed for use when embedded audio signals include components such as clean effects and multilanguage commentaries. By enabling the user to assign nonsequential channels to a user-configurable 5.1 bargraph display, complicated multichannel delivery formats can be reconstructed and monitored using established PAM2-3G16 monitoring functions such as downmix.

Another new feature is the ability to delay audio outputs (to internal or external loudspeakers) up to 250ms to compensate for video latency in displays and multiviewers. Audio delay settings can be configured on a preset basis so only sources with associated video are affected. When delaying audio decoded from Dolby E or AC-3, the PAM2-3G16 auto-compensates to ensure that the output delay remains constant.