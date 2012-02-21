TSL to Launch New TallyMan Virtual Panel with Touch-screen at NAB

TSL TallyMan MVP

TSL Professional Products Ltd. will launch its new TallyMan Virtual Panel (TallyMan MVP) with touch-screen at the 2012 NAB Show. It offers creative professionals a user-friendly, intuitive control of multiple router I/Os.Ideal for broadcast news, sports, and remote headends, it is designed to work with TSL’s TallyMan tally management solution.



The software-based control platform removes the need to install individual hardware panels each time a router is added, expanded or upgraded. It also interfaces with any third-party router, vision mixer or multi-viewer, and is easy to install. It provides a universal control for operators who don’t need to be aware of source paths or any complicated working parts that sit behind the buttons.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. TSL Professional Products will be at booth N1119.