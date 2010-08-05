TSL to highlight production vehicle, new PAM2-3G16 features
At IBC2010, TSL will spotlight current projects and identify where TSL’s expertise and experience can be applied to assist broadcasters in developing systems technology.
The company will be showing a custom-designed production vehicle incorporating the latest VSAT IP-based uplink technology. The exhibit will include a comprehensive range of TSL-designed audio monitoring and power management technology.
TSL also will highlight new features and an enhanced user interface for its PAM2-3G16. Additions to the latest software release include improved loudness measurement capability, user-assignable input matrix for non-SMPTE channel order, lip-sync audio delay capability and improved data reporting.
TSL has tackled loudness control and monitoring with a set of tools that provide constant analysis and instant feedback to engineers and operators alike.
See TSL at IBC Stands 10.B41 and OE113.
