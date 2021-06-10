TSL Products Updates TallyMan Broadcast Control System

MARLOW, U.K.—TSL Products has unveiled a number of updates to its TallyMan Advanced Broadcast Control System that offer virtualised functionality to streamline and ease the pressures of live production.

The latest additions to the system include the release of TSL’s new Redundancy Package, which adds protection from unforeseen events with auto-failover during operation and manual failover for system maintenance.

Another notable software update introduces users to virtual re-entries, which will help customers extend the investment of their routers.

“The new redundancy package provides TallyMan customers with an additional layer of protection from unforeseen events,” says Mark Davies, director of products and technology at TSL Products. “With a simple-to-operate control panel, this system update provides a seamless experience for broadcasters seeking reliable and consistent system operations as well as uninterrupted performance during times of maintenance.”

The system update aligns with standard redundancy best practice, providing primary and backup TallyMan controllers, and offers synchronization across configurations with live updates across the primary and backup system controllers, the company reported.