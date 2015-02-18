TSL Products to Debut Integrated Display Systems at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, TSL Products will debut Integrated Display Systems (IDS), with control and display tools developed by strategic partner IPE Products. Together, the two companies have developed advanced control and display technology. It brings together dynamic display functions, such as clocks, tally lamps, scrolling text, display of RSS and video feeds, with critical broadcast functions, including production timers, timecode interfaces, automation system interfaces, and DMX lighting control.

IDS display systems integrate with existing or new control systems, including TSL Products’ flagship TallyMan. TSL will show the new TM1 MK2 model of Tallyman, which eliminates bottlenecks, an essential feature as demand for monitoring and control capabilities is increasing.

The company will also display Precision Audio Monitor (PAM) confidence monitoring systems with built-in loudness histogram, PAM PiCo audio and loudness meters, Touchmix audio monitoring with new mixing and control capabilities, and the latest Soundfield DSF digital broadcast surround sound microphones.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. TSL Products will be in booth N5112.