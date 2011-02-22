TSL Adds to Its PAM Line



Television Systems Limited (TSL) brings new monitoring products to the NAB Show.





A member of the Precision Audio Monitor family, PAM2i-C adds external screen monitoring capability, IT network integration and advanced signal management functionality such as loudness logging, audio alarm reporting and third-party system control.



Another new addition, the PAM1-3G16 combines the size and convenience of the original 1RU multichannel audio monitoring unit with a full 16-bargraph display and features such as loudness measurement, preset standard switching and advance monitoring mode selection.



The latest software release for PAM2-3G16 adds a number of key features including aux input mixer, which allows users to mix an auxiliary audio feed such as an intercom signal into their monitoring output. Also available is a split mono scroll mode and a new monitoring setup that enables operators to access monitoring functions such as downmix, DRC, LtRt, phase swap and mono mix without the need to access any secondary menus. The update is free to new and existing PAM2-3G16 owners.



