Trivini Digital StreamScope MT-40 gives video, audio quality assurance

On display at last week's BroadcastAsia2013 was Triveni Digital's new StreamScope MT-40P portable MPEG analyzer.

The MT-40P offers complete DTV stream analysis, including support for RF, ASI, and DVB card options, as well as GigE input for PCR analysis, from a portable chassis that is perfect for remote environments. Leveraging the analyzer's intuitive user interface, engineers can easily monitor streams for standards compliance, view live video, record and play video streams, analyze cross-table consistency, verify Audio Loudness compliance, and more.

Color-coded error alerts ensure operators and engineers are aware of current MPEG problems.