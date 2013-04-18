Triveni Digital showcases latest GuideBuilder metadata generator at NAB

Triveni Digital has unveiled GuideBuilder 5 metadata generation platform at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

GuideBuider 5 will be available in a variety of configurations, including integrated servers, software intended for use on customer-supplied servers, Virtual Machine (VM)-compatible software, and as a cloud-based managed service, providing completely flexible support for any DTV provider's preferred deployment approach.

By supporting ATSC PSIP, ATSC Mobile ESG, M-EAS and DVB SI in one system, GuideBuilder supports today's complex DTV distribution plants with a coherent architecture.

Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder PSIP/SI/ESG generator produces program guides and metadata for hundreds of TV stations and cable operators, which allows broadcasters and DTV service providers to comply with important FCC PSIP requirements, generate consistent DTV metadata and prevent errors to ensure a superior quality of experience for viewers.

GuideBuilder 5 modernizes the product line’s core functionalities by providing a simplified user interface, improved performance and easy integration with a wide range of broadcast ecosystem elements, including multiplexers, encoders, automation systems, traffic systems and listing services.