TriPoint Global (Prodelin) - 4.5 Meter Antenna



The Prodelin 1451 from TriPoint Global is a 4.5 meter C- or Ku-band satellite antenna intended for receive-only applications. It features a precision SMC compression molded reflector and a fully galvanized steel azimuth over elevation mount. A galvanized kingpost is included with the antenna.



The antenna breaks down into eight separate panels for easy and economical shipping and transportation. Individual reflector panels are fully interchangeable and are field replaceable if damage should occur.



Mid-point C-band gain is 42.8 dBi and mid-point Ku-band gain is 52.6 dBi. The azimuth adjustment range is 360 degrees and the elevation is continuously adjustable from 5 to 90 degrees.



For additional information, contact TriPoint Global at 828-464-4141 or visit www.prodelin.com.



