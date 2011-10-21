Trilithic ships next-generation EAS solution for IPAWS CAP compliance

Trilithic has begun shipping EASyCAP, a next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) solution that gives cable, IPTV and broadcast systems what is necessary to comply with the new Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) guidelines and deliver emergency alerts from the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

The CAP-compliant EASyCAP encoder/decoder emergency management system can receive all of the required EAS alert messages, including local access messages for franchise agreements, and control all of the network devices necessary to deliver the messages to system subscribers.

The integrated, one-box solution is designed specifically for next generation enhancements, providing an open architecture and common interfaces, such as secure Web servers and SNMP.

The product includes EASyCAP software, which allows system operators that already have EASy series systems to add next-generation alert capabilities and become CAP-compliant at a minimal cost.