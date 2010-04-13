Tribune stations acquire FOR-A portable video switchers

WTIC-TV in Hartford, CT, and WGN-TV in Chicago, both Tribune stations, have purchased FOR-A HVS-300HS HD/SD portable video switchers.

At WTIC, the HVS-300HS is used for live, multicamera, HD field productions of local events, such as the recent U.S. senatorial debates from Lincoln Theater on the University of Hartford campus. WTIC-TV uses the HVS-300HS on its Ku-band DSNG truck during remote productions.

WGN-TV originally purchased an HVS-300HS for its Ku-band DSNG truck. However, when Tribune decided to relocate sister station Chicagoland Television (CLTV) to WGN’s main facility, plans for the new switcher abruptly changed. Working closely with pro video supplier Roscor, the switcher was delivered and installed into a temporary control room, so CLTV could use it as its primary HD switcher without any downtime.