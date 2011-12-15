TransMedia Dynamics announces support for BXF

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) has announced its support for broadcast exchange format (BXF) as an open standard for interconnection with traffic and automation systems.

The functionality has already been demonstrated with content and metadata interchange between TMD Mediaflex and Pixel Power ChannelMaster and Gallium automation.

BXF is designed to replace proprietary interfaces between asset management, traffic, playout automation and other broadcast workflow applications with a common open standard. It supports dynamic exchange of both essence and metadata to allow the elements of a broadcast infrastructure to work seamlessly together.

TMD has implemented BXF within its Mediaflex Publish module, which provides the link between Mediaflex asset management and the other applications that need to access the content, including channel management, broadcast automation and others.