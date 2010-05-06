TransAudio Group ships TRUE Systems PT2-500 mic preamp

TransAudio Group, the U.S. distributor for TRUE Systems, is now shipping the PT2-500 mic pre-amp and direct input. Descendant of the TRUE Systems Precision 8, which squeezes eight audiophile-grade preamps into a single rack space, the PT2-500 conforms to the modular 500 Series format.

The PT2-500 delivers stunning detail, rich analog depth and a robust, reliable design with up to 70dB of high-headroom, low-noise microphone gain. A high-quality direct input calms edgy piezos and provides a through jack for amping or effects. Switchable phantom power, 80Hz high-pass filter and polarity reverse give the unit appropriate flexibility. Like all TRUE Systems preamps, the PT2-500 boasts a high frequency response of 1.5Hz to 600kHz (-3dB), ensuring that the audible and usable ultrasonic ranges are well within its linear response.