ToolsOnAir Releases just:play and just:live v1.6

ToolsOnAir, has released version 1.6 of their play out products just:play and just:live. Part of ToolsOnAir’s acclaimed Broadcast Suite of video production tools, just:play and just:live v1.6 offers a host of new features and enhancements to the TV Station in a Mac.

Version 1.6 update includes full support for Mac OS 10.7 (Lion) and the Mac Mini, taking advantage of the new Thunderbolt port. Using video hardware such as AJA’s IO XT Box or Black Magic Designs’ Ultrastudio 3D, it is now possible to implement a broadcast facility, delivering playout automation, real-time graphics and router control in a single Mac Mini with a mere 85W power consumption.