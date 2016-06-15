TNDV Puts Exclamation Production Truck into Rotation

NASHVILLE, TENN.—TNDV has added an exclamation to its line on mobile production trucks, launching its first 53-foot, double-expando Class A truck to offer native 1080p broadcast and production capability, the Exclamation. The truck also offers 4K quad-link capabilities thanks to a Grass Valley Kayenne switcher, AJA KiPro recorders, and audio production and recording gear built around a Studer Vista X missing console from Harman.

The Exclamation can accommodate a crew of 30 throughout the truck, with 15 in production control alone. It offers full 1080p broadcast and production support with 24 fps capability. The installed GV Kayenne switcher offers up to 192 inputs and 96 outputs of native 1080p support, with the ability to support 4K productions upon request. The truck’s infrastructure supports up to 20 Hitachi SK-HD1300 cameras, with the option of using 4K cameras by plugging into Exclamation’s 4K backbone.

In addition, TNDV has installed new vendors into the Exclamation truck, including Cobalt Digital’s digital conversion and distribution gear; TSL Audio’s analog/digital/MADI audio monitoring and tally light control; and Flanders Scientific and Boland Communication’s multi-format video monitoring. TNDV also will continue to use AJA’s KiPro recorders, RTS’ ADAM intercom matrix, and Imagine Communications Platinum video router, which also integrates four Imagine HView modules and 12 QuadSplit cards.

TNDV says that the Exclamation truck has already been used for a large annual corporate event, and is scheduled to service an upcoming Baptist Convention in St. Louis, a music even in Nashville, and a special broadcast event in Los Angeles.