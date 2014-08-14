TNDV Delivers Multistage Mobile Production Services for CMA Music Festival

NASHVILLE—Mobile production specialist TNDV has five trucksand six flypacks crossing the country on any given week, but for one week in June most of the fleet and crew remained in Nashville for the CMA Music Festival, accommodating a live broadcast TV shoot plus video and audio production across multiple downtown stages.



TNDV’s relationship with the Country Music Association is enduring, delivering full-service mobile production for several annual events including pre-show festivities for the CMA Awards each November. The CMA Music Festival encompasses many outdoor stages with live performances from well-known and emerging national and local musical acts. TNDV also provided onsite shooting, graphics and editing services across most stages, producing 30 original packages used in conjunction with an ABC-TV special that aired Aug. 5.



In addition to the musical performances, TNDV’s Aspiration truck was reserved for a 10-camera live TV shoot, capturing performers and personalities for the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Special. The mobile production infrastructure required 96 channels of professional audio and a massive RTS intercom matrix to ensure smooth communication across the large production crew.



TNDV supplied a five-camera HD flypack for the CMA Chevy Riverfront Stage, with massive LED video boards and a full online HD edit suite. Performances from this stage, which included Billy Ray Cyrus, Kellie Pickler and Colt Ford, were also played back across other venues throughout the week using Aja KiPro servers.



TNDV also provided support for the press room at LP Field, the Tennessee Titans NFL stadium that served as the main CMA Music Festival venue. The production infrastructure here included HD cameras for live interview feeds, along with a complete signal routing and processing infrastructure to support HD-SDI, SD-SDI and composite video outputs, along with XLR audio for mic and line level connections. Custom TNDV made press mults featuring three video options, two audio options, and integrated LCD monitors were made available to the press.



