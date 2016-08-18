Timecode Debuts BLINK Hub on App Stores

WORCESTER, ENGLAND—Timecode Systems has unveiled its new production dashboard and device control app, BLINK Hub, across app stores. Designed for iOS, Android and Mac devices, BLINK Hub uses Timecode’s long-range BLINK RF to power a real-time dashboard that displays all Timecode System units in use on a single screen.

Timecode has also released a new firmware upgrade that integrates the BLINK Hub compatibility into the company’s :wave timecode generator. The :wave’s Wi-Fi connectivity will allow users to open the BLINK Hub app from smartphone, tablets or laptops. BLINK HUB has the ability to remotely monitor and control any devices that Timecode Systems are connected to.

BLINK Hub is available for free via download from the Apple or Android app stores.