Tightrope Releases Screenweave LIVE for Integrating Feeds

MINNEAPOLIS—Tightrope Media Systems has a new tool for local government and other users attempting to share virtual meetings in this era of social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic, Screenweave LIVE.

Screenweave LIVE is a cloud-based service for bringing live feeds from Zoom and other web-based conferencing services into the Cablecast Community Media platform for cable television, online, OTT and social media distribution.

Tightrope found that there was a missing link between v7.1 of its Cablecast platform, which can ingest an RTMP stream for broadcast or recording, and Zoom, which can output an RTMP stream. It needed an intermediary RTMP server. This is solved by Screenweave LIVE, the company says, without needing additional hardware or changes to a station’s network configuration or firewall.

Screenweave LIVE is deployed in the cloud and receives a live RTMP stream from an RTMP streaming platform, then delivers it to a Cablecast VIO or Cablecast Flex video server with v7.1 software; it can also be sent to the Carousel Bulletin Board software for users with earlier versions of Cablecast hardware or software. The Cablecast Broadcast Automation software can then record or broadcast a live feed on the station’s cable channel, while Cablecast Live, Cablecast Pro VOD and Screenweave OTT options can automatically publish live streams or on-demand clips. Screenweave LIVE can also simulcast the RTMP stream to Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

According to Steve Israelsky, president of Cablecast Community Media, Screenweave LIVE can be a helpful tool to local governments that want to provide access to important government meetings.

Tightrope provides instructions on how to use Screenweave LIVE in the Open Broadcaster Software for conferencing solutions that do not offer a native RTMP output. It is also available on the Cablecast COVID-19 portal .