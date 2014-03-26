Tightrope Media Systems Launches New Instant Replay System

ST. PAUL, MINN.—Tightrope Media Systems will introduce a new 2x2 version of its Zeplay slo-mo instant replay system for sports production at the NAB Show.



Both the 2x2 and 4x4 Zeplay units will incorporate new features for NAB that are available in the Zeplay 3.0 release, scheduled for right after the show. This includes a new export feature that allows production staff to export entire multi-angle sequences as opposed to individual clips.



Zeplay 3.0 also adds a number of operator-oriented refinements to the sequence editor. Individual clip speeds across sequences have always been variable, allowing operators to show play highlights from one angle at full speed; and then show the culmination of the play in slow motion from a different angle. Zeplay users can now specify a default rate for the entire sequence, and then modify that speed from the T-Bar as the sequence plays out. Zeplay 3.0 also includes an enhanced audio capability to assist in editing the highlight sequences, as well as improvements in the storyboard and editing window layouts.

