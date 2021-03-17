Tightrope Launches Cablecast VIO Stream for Live, On-Demand Video

MINNEAPOLIS—Tightrope Media Systems has debuted the Cablecast VIO Stream, an automated system for bringing live event streams and on-demand video to various platforms, including OTT like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV. Local governments, schools, churches and businesses can get particular use out of the system, according to Tightrope.

VIO Stream has brandable, turnkey web pages that let users showcase their VOD clips, live streams and program schedule in consistent content portals. A set of APIs is also available for customers to integrate dynamic schedules, live streams and VOD playlists into their existing websites.

As live or file-based content is added or scheduled through VIO Stream’s interface, the system automatically performs any required transcoding for online and OTT delivery, as well as updates the live event schedule on their bulletin board and website. VOD collections on all platforms can be automatically populated, with users only needed to upload a program or event once, from which VIO Stream publishes it everywhere and updates all content portals and apps.

Users can combine VIO Stream with Tightrope’s Screenweave LIVE cloud service to livestream or record conferencing sessions from Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Additional features include remote management through a mobile-friendly interface; the ability to bring in IP input streams and NDI sources directly for live playout or recording; integrated graphic tools; a VIO Stream digital bulletin board to display program schedule information and integrate external data; VOD chaptering; and embedding documents alongside related media.

“Just as the proliferation of online and OTT platforms has enabled consumers to stay entertained and informed even without cable television service, VIO Stream enables all types of organizations to bring their content attractively and efficiently to audiences without needing a cable channel,” said Steve Israelsky, president of Tightrope’s Cablecast Community Media division. “We’re excited to bring this publishing power to a wider range of producers.”