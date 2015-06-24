Tightrope Brings Fresno Community TV Channel to the Cloud

ST. PAUL, MINN. - Tightrope Media Systems is California dreaming as its Cablecast Reflect cloud-based service will be used by Community Media Access Collaborative, a Fresno and Clovis, Calif.-based community access TV facility, to deliver public, educational and government programs as live or on-demand video streams to the Internet.

The Tightrope workflow being employed by CMAC includes Cablecast Live and VOD servers that deliver high-quality, bandwidth-efficient H.264 streams to broadcast and online viewers. Cablecast Reflect then interfaces with these on-site servers to aggregate, cache and distribute the media from its cloud platform and off of CMAC’s internet connection.

“Regardless of a show’s popularity, many viewers want to watch it on the device of their choosing,” said Bryan Harley, facilities and operations manager for CMAC. “We can count on Reflect to deliver it to them reliably.”