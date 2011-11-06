Thomson’s Futhura Plus wins Broadcast Engineering’s Pick Hit award

Thomson Broadcast's new high-efficiency Futhura Plus television transmitter capped a successful IBC2011 debut by winning Broadcast Engineering's coveted Pick Hit award.

The Futhura Plus transmitter offers substantial energy savings, with a 50-percent improvement in efficiency over current standard transmitters on the market. The environmentally friendly Futhura Plus uses innovative drain modulation technology for a major advance toward meeting lower energy consumption targets in the broadcast industry.

The transmitter's greatly reduced power requirements offer operational cost savings that can have a considerable impact on the performance of a broadcast business, substantially outstripping the return on investment of any transmitter on the market today.

Thomson's fully automatic real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP) technology corrects linear and nonlinear distortions, while low-operating junction transistor temperatures contribute to exceptional and extended durability.

For use in initial deployments or for extending existing digital networks, the UHF wideband Futhura Plus offers high-power capability suitable for HDTV and 3-D services, with up to 35-percent transmitter efficiency and market-leading power density of up to 12.6kW OFDM. Equipped for all OFDM standards in the UHF frequency band, the Futhura Plus features Thomson's latest software enhancements for the exciters.